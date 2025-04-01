Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 23,132 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $7,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRMB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Trimble by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 22,969 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 28,546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,155 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in Trimble by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 4,099 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Trimble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Trimble from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Trimble from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Trimble from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trimble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trimble news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 2,141 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.79, for a total transaction of $153,702.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,529.98. The trade was a 17.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher F. Keating sold 5,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $411,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,421 shares of company stock valued at $831,683 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble Stock Up 0.2 %

TRMB stock opened at $65.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.10. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.65 and a 1-year high of $77.78.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

