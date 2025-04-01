Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 736,500 shares, a growth of 32.0% from the February 28th total of 557,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,776,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Trulieve Cannabis Stock Performance
Shares of Trulieve Cannabis stock traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $3.87. The stock had a trading volume of 555,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,349. Trulieve Cannabis has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.40 and a 200 day moving average of $6.87.
About Trulieve Cannabis
