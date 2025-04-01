TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 978,100 shares, a growth of 32.2% from the February 28th total of 739,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9,781.0 days.

TUI Stock Down 9.7 %

Shares of TUIFF stock opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. TUI has a one year low of $6.19 and a one year high of $9.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.91.

About TUI

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Royalton, Mora, RIU Hotels & Resorts, Robinson, TUI Blue, TUI Magic Life, Atlantica Hotels & Resorts, Grupotel, Iberotel, Akra Hotels, TUI Suneo, and AQI brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses.

