Tweedy Browne Co LLC Has $2.79 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Tweedy Browne Co LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 73.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 39,910 shares during the quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treynor Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,777,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,894,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,606 shares in the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 14,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 29,210 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,563,000 after buying an additional 7,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $156.23 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.20 and a 1 year high of $208.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $180.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 9.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GOOG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total transaction of $262,040.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,961,445.55. This trade represents a 6.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.80, for a total transaction of $284,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,142,195.20. This represents a 6.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,992 shares of company stock valued at $16,093,773 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.