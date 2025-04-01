Tweedy Browne Co LLC Sells 905 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Tweedy Browne Co LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. Diageo makes up 1.2% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $17,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eastern Bank lifted its position in Diageo by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $104.81 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.65. Diageo plc has a one year low of $103.70 and a one year high of $149.24. The stock has a market cap of $58.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.42%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

