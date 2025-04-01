Tweedy Browne Co LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Tweedy Browne Co LLC lessened its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 636,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 124,106 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial accounts for 1.9% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $27,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in Truist Financial by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, City State Bank lifted its position in Truist Financial by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $41.16 on Tuesday. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.09 and a fifty-two week high of $49.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.32%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 62.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.68.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

