U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Short Interest Update

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a drop of 31.7% from the February 28th total of 47,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Global Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 450,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 154,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Global Investors in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Down 0.4 %

GROW opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.43. U.S. Global Investors has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $2.95. The stock has a market cap of $30.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.36 and a beta of 1.80.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The asset manager reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 1.05%.

U.S. Global Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th will be paid a $0.0075 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 300.00%.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

