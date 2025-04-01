UBS Group Raises Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Price Target to $46.00

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at UBS Group from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 22.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $59.40. 2,166,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,855,556. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.65. Altria Group has a 1 year low of $40.65 and a 1 year high of $60.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.56.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 258.72%. On average, analysts expect that Altria Group will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altria Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MO. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Altria Group by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 263,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,759,000 after purchasing an additional 36,167 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP bought a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,000. 111 Capital purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $795,000. Finally, Northstar Financial Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $639,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

