UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Has $278,000 Stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lowered its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in AECOM were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of AECOM by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in AECOM by 390.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in AECOM by 4,242.9% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Price Performance

Shares of ACM opened at $92.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.16. AECOM has a 52-week low of $82.23 and a 52-week high of $118.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22.

AECOM Announces Dividend

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.21. AECOM had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 26.84%. Sell-side analysts predict that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is 29.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of AECOM from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays raised their price target on AECOM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on AECOM from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on AECOM from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.38.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

