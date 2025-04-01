UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Sells 900 Shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lessened its position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in RB Global were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RBA. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RB Global by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 18,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of RB Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of RB Global by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 63,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,694,000 after acquiring an additional 20,724 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of RB Global by 53.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 59,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 20,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of RB Global by 163.3% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RBA shares. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of RB Global from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on RB Global from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on RB Global from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com cut RB Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of RB Global from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.64.

In related news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total value of $59,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 19,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,756.21. This represents a 2.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 15,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total transaction of $1,535,617.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,521,323.89. The trade was a 12.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,897 shares of company stock valued at $2,338,161 over the last ninety days. 4.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RBA opened at $100.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. RB Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.83 and a twelve month high of $106.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.59.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.23). RB Global had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.71%.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

