UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Trims Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd cut its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRT. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vertiv by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 2,340.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on VRT shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Vertiv from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Fox Advisors began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Vertiv in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.33.

Vertiv Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of VRT opened at $72.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $62.40 and a 12-month high of $155.84.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a return on equity of 61.41% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is presently 11.72%.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

