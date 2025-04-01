United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA) Shares Sold by National Wealth Management Group LLC

National Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the period. National Wealth Management Group LLC owned 0.46% of United States Gasoline Fund worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Gasoline Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in United States Gasoline Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in United States Gasoline Fund by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in United States Gasoline Fund by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its stake in shares of United States Gasoline Fund by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter.

Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of UGA stock opened at $64.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.29. United States Gasoline Fund LP has a 1-year low of $55.37 and a 1-year high of $74.57.

Company Profile

United States Gasoline Fund, LP (UGA) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares). The Company is engaged in the trading of futures contracts, options on futures contracts and cleared swaps (derivatives). The investment objective of UGA is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of gasoline, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for gasoline traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case the futures contract will be the next month contract to expire, less UGA’s expenses.

