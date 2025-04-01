United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the February 28th total of 2,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 444,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 2,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total value of $797,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,703,424. This trade represents a 22.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.62, for a total value of $3,646,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,577 shares in the company, valued at $939,625.74. The trade was a 79.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,500 shares of company stock worth $26,134,500 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in United Therapeutics by 82.1% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 41.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,077,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $386,168,000 after purchasing an additional 314,004 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $426,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $308.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.64. United Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $221.53 and a 12 month high of $417.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $355.62.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $735.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.74 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 40.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on UTHR. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.25.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

