US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:OBIL) Declares Dividend of $0.17

US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:OBIL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1682 per share on Wednesday, April 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBIL traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.06. 19,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,679. US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $49.65 and a 52-week high of $50.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.10.

The US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (OBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 1-Year Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 12-month US Treasury bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 12-month tenor on the yield curve OBIL was launched on Nov 15, 2022 and is managed by F/m Investments.

