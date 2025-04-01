US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:OBIL) Declares Dividend of $0.17

US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:OBIL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1682 per share on Wednesday, April 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st.
US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:OBIL traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.06. 19,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,679. US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $49.65 and a 52-week high of $50.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.10.
US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF Company Profile
