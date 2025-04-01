US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:XBIL)

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1737 per share on Wednesday, April 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st.
US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Stock Performance
US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,582. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.10. US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $49.87 and a 12 month high of $50.21.
About US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- D-Wave: Multiple Use Cases Emerge Following Quantum Supremacy
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Amazon Falls Back to a Key Support Line: Here’s How to Play It
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Buffett Trims Equities, But Still Keeps Buying This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.