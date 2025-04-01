US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:XBIL)

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1737 per share on Wednesday, April 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st.

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Stock Performance

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,582. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.10. US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $49.87 and a 12 month high of $50.21.

About US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF

The US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 6-Month Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 6-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 6-month tenor on the yield curve.

