Utility Stocks Worth Watching – April 1st

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, Ford Motor, Rivian Automotive, and Eaton are the five Utility stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Utility stocks are shares in companies that provide essential services such as electricity, water, and natural gas. Because these services remain in constant demand regardless of economic conditions, utility stocks typically offer stable earnings and attractive dividend yields, making them popular among conservative investors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Utility stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA stock traded up $12.34 on Tuesday, reaching $271.50. 105,684,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,943,602. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $317.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $323.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.28 billion, a PE ratio of 132.85, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Tesla has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock traded down $1.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $530.77. 2,316,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,425,538. Berkshire Hathaway has a twelve month low of $395.66 and a twelve month high of $537.63. The company has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $493.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $471.57.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Shares of NYSE:F traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.84. 95,434,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,184,406. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.27. The firm has a market cap of $38.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $14.85.

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Shares of RIVN traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.24. The stock had a trading volume of 31,865,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,080,553. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Rivian Automotive has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $18.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.22 and a 200 day moving average of $12.11.

Eaton (ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $273.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,326,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,700,707. Eaton has a 12 month low of $255.65 and a 12 month high of $379.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $107.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.44.

