Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $10,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $193.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $199.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.11. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $173.17 and a 1-year high of $205.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.9377 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

