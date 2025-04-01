Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Gibson Capital LLC

Gibson Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,677 shares during the quarter. Gibson Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 49,426,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331,395 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6,702.3% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 35,997,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,348,000 after buying an additional 35,468,345 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,738,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,446,000 after acquiring an additional 931,799 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,040,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,757,301 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,812,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,726,000 after acquiring an additional 8,608,172 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $50.83 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $46.80 and a 52 week high of $53.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.50. The company has a market capitalization of $142.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.92.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.2422 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.