Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by National Wealth Management Group LLC

National Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 275.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $78.28 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.72 and a 52 week high of $79.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.70.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.2474 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

