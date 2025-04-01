Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,003,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,797 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.41% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $241,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $795,000. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,458,000 after purchasing an additional 9,464 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 96,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,162,000 after buying an additional 18,890 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $221.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.14. The stock has a market cap of $219.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $209.81 and a 12-month high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.9188 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

