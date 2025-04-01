Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Stake Boosted by Lokken Investment Group LLC

Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 470,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,585,000 after acquiring an additional 108,101 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Hill Island Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,061.7% during the 4th quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 63,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after buying an additional 57,959 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $49.62 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.24 and a 12-month high of $51.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.36.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1317 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.