Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Stake Cut by National Wealth Management Group LLC

National Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 53.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,911 shares during the quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 8,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truefg LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 6,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BND opened at $73.45 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $75.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.2195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

