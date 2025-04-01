Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Treynor Bancshares Inc.

Treynor Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 6.8% of Treynor Bancshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Treynor Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,349,000. Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,923,000. Citrine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,115,000. Finally, Brickley Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $274.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.48. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $244.57 and a 1 year high of $303.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.9854 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.