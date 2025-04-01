Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,102,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,794 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Vaxcyte worth $90,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Vaxcyte by 211.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 44,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 30,444 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Vaxcyte by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,017,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,321,000 after acquiring an additional 236,940 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the 4th quarter worth about $90,069,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 75,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,405,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $37.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.83. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $121.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.02.

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.14. On average, analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Teri Loxam sold 6,250 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total transaction of $531,937.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,664.25. The trade was a 46.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jim Wassil sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.27, for a total value of $586,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 154,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,351,794.37. This trade represents a 4.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,840,018. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vaxcyte in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.50.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

