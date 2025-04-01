Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,600 shares, a growth of 41.6% from the February 28th total of 44,900 shares. Approximately 10.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 37,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Verb Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ VERB opened at $4.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.05. Verb Technology has a 1-year low of $4.36 and a 1-year high of $56.98. The company has a market cap of $5.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.55.

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.52) by $0.32. Verb Technology had a negative return on equity of 88.37% and a negative net margin of 5,002.98%. The company had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verb Technology will post -17.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verb Technology

About Verb Technology

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Verb Technology stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Verb Technology Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VERB Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. owned about 0.56% of Verb Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verb Technology Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform. It offers MARKET.live, a livestream social shopping platform, that allows brands, retailers, and creators to broadcast shopping events on various social media channels, as well as services that range from production of livestream events to host and event consulting, and drop ship and creator programs.

