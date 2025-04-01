Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Short Interest Update

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,550,000 shares, an increase of 39.2% from the February 28th total of 6,860,000 shares. Currently, 13.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

VSCO traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.59. 3,021,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,779,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $48.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.11.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.30. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 44.74%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VSCO. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.73.

In other news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc purchased 80,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,903.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,255,347 shares in the company, valued at $155,304,722.66. The trade was a 0.88 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 707,473 shares of company stock worth $12,393,117 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1,898.1% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 326.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

