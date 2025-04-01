Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, April 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd.

Village Super Market Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VLGEA opened at $38.01 on Tuesday. Village Super Market has a 12 month low of $24.57 and a 12 month high of $38.25. The company has a market capitalization of $560.53 million, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.62 and a 200-day moving average of $32.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $599.65 million during the quarter.

Village Super Market Company Profile

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. The company offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, and bakery and frozen foods. It also provides non-food products, including health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores.

