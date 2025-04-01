Villanova Investment Management Co LLC Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Villanova Investment Management Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,056 shares during the quarter. Phibro Animal Health accounts for 1.8% of Villanova Investment Management Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Phibro Animal Health worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PAHC. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAHC opened at $21.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.14 million, a PE ratio of 44.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.58. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 12-month low of $12.17 and a 12-month high of $26.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 25.35%. As a group, research analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PAHC shares. StockNews.com lowered Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Phibro Animal Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phibro Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

