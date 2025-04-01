Villanova Investment Management Co LLC Purchases 14,064 Shares of Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW)

Villanova Investment Management Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,064 shares during the period. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC owned 0.05% of Stagwell worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STGW. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Stagwell by 59.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 370.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 13,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in shares of Stagwell by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 19,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. 35.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stagwell alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STGW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Stagwell from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Stagwell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stagwell currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.75.

Stagwell Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Stagwell stock opened at $6.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 302.50 and a beta of 1.56. Stagwell Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.29 and a 52-week high of $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.76.

Stagwell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stagwell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagwell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.