Villanova Investment Management Co LLC Purchases 16,190 Shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Villanova Investment Management Co LLC raised its position in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,899 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,190 shares during the quarter. SolarWinds accounts for 2.1% of Villanova Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC owned 0.10% of SolarWinds worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWI. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in SolarWinds during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in SolarWinds during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.50 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wedbush lowered shares of SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.50 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

SolarWinds Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE SWI opened at $18.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. SolarWinds Co. has a 12 month low of $10.14 and a 12 month high of $18.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.87.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. SolarWinds had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 12.19%. As a group, analysts forecast that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarWinds Company Profile

(Free Report)

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.