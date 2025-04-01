Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,600 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the February 28th total of 202,600 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 377,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Virax Biolabs Group in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on VRAX
Virax Biolabs Group Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virax Biolabs Group
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Virax Biolabs Group stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.37% of Virax Biolabs Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Virax Biolabs Group Company Profile
Virax Biolabs Group Limited, a biotechnology company, sells, distributes, and markets diagnostics test kits for the prevention, detection, diagnosis, and risk management of viral diseases in the field of immunology. The company provides rapid antibody IgC/IgM tests, antigen tests, polymerase chain reaction rapid tests, and neutralizing antibody tests under the ViraxClear brand name.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Virax Biolabs Group
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- CAVA Group Stock: Time to Take the Dip on This Investment Trip?
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- From Trading to Checking Accounts: Robinhood’s Big Bet on Banking
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- 5 Hot Stock Buys for Investors in April
Receive News & Ratings for Virax Biolabs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virax Biolabs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.