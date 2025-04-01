Wedbush Reiterates Neutral Rating for Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS)

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by Wedbush in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 54.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KROS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research cut Keros Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen lowered Keros Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Keros Therapeutics from $63.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keros Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics Stock Down 4.7 %

Keros Therapeutics stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.71. 219,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,080. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.39. Keros Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $72.37.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.32 million. Keros Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 27,890.94%. Research analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics will post -4.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keros Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 725,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,146,000 after acquiring an additional 46,041 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Keros Therapeutics by 14.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,105,000 after purchasing an additional 32,492 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $388,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 140.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 35,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

About Keros Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.