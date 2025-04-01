Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Edap Tms (EDAP)

Edap Tms (NASDAQ: EDAP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/28/2025 – Edap Tms had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $4.50. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/28/2025 – Edap Tms is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/28/2025 – Edap Tms had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EDAP opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $72.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average is $2.49. Edap Tms S.A. has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $8.50.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 million. Edap Tms had a negative net margin of 34.92% and a negative return on equity of 44.21%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edap Tms S.A. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edap Tms

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Illumine Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Edap Tms in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Edap Tms by 174.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,361 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 73,361 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Edap Tms by 218.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 48,915 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 33,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Edap Tms by 10.4% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 69,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which, through its subsidiary, engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through the High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures, and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

