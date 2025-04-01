Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Edap Tms (EDAP)

Edap Tms (NASDAQ: EDAP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 3/28/2025 – Edap Tms had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $4.50. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/28/2025 – Edap Tms is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/28/2025 – Edap Tms had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.
Edap Tms Stock Down 8.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ EDAP opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $72.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average is $2.49. Edap Tms S.A. has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $8.50.
Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 million. Edap Tms had a negative net margin of 34.92% and a negative return on equity of 44.21%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edap Tms S.A. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.
EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which, through its subsidiary, engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through the High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures, and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.
