Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Stock Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,905,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 990,361 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 1.29% of Vertiv worth $557,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Vertiv by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRT. Citigroup boosted their target price on Vertiv from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Vertiv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Melius cut shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $111.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.33.

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $72.23 on Tuesday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $62.40 and a 1 year high of $155.84. The company has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.58.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 61.41%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 11.72%.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

