Wellington Management Group LLP Has $522.69 Million Stock Position in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its position in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,651,977 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 976,788 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 5.00% of Viper Energy worth $522,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SCP Investment LP acquired a new stake in Viper Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $530,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 173,265 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,502,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Viper Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,094,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $495,360,000 after acquiring an additional 239,404 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,033 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,271,000 after acquiring an additional 14,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Viper Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,045,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of Viper Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Viper Energy in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upgraded Viper Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Viper Energy in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.77.

Viper Energy Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $45.15 on Tuesday. Viper Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.46 and a 12 month high of $56.76. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.40 and its 200 day moving average is $49.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.69.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This is an increase from Viper Energy’s previous dividend of $0.22. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 32.70%.

About Viper Energy

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

See Also

