WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP) Short Interest Up 33.3% in March

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WesBanco stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

WesBanco Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of WesBanco stock opened at $25.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.21. WesBanco has a one year low of $23.70 and a one year high of $25.60.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

