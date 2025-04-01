WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 440,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,628 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.90% of WESCO International worth $79,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 80.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 5,363 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 0.4% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 762,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,143,000 after buying an additional 22,080 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the third quarter valued at about $592,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WESCO International alerts:

WESCO International Stock Performance

NYSE WCC opened at $155.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.00. WESCO International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.06 and a twelve month high of $216.17.

WESCO International Increases Dividend

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.07). WESCO International had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 13.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 13.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.4538 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from WESCO International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio is 13.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on WESCO International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on WESCO International from $245.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Stephens raised their target price on WESCO International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WCC

WESCO International Profile

(Free Report)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.