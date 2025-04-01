Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Short Interest Down 34.9% in March

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,200 shares, a decline of 34.9% from the February 28th total of 134,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:DMO traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.83. 131,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,375. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $12.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.93.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 13.05%.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
