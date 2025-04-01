WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New Investment in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Eventbrite by 22.6% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,197,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,999,000 after buying an additional 405,318 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Eventbrite by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,758,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after acquiring an additional 32,210 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Eventbrite by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 708,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 232,353 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Eventbrite by 14.8% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 227,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 29,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Eventbrite by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 227,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eventbrite Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of EB opened at $2.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $5.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average of $3.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Monday, March 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eventbrite presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.40.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

