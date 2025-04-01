WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases New Position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 75,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old West Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $670,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in B2Gold by 0.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,489,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,862,000 after buying an additional 438,399 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in B2Gold during the third quarter valued at $2,636,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 46.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,075,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after acquiring an additional 661,107 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 95,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 36,555 shares during the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE BTG opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. B2Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.83.

B2Gold Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is -16.67%.

BTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cormark upgraded B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America cut B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on B2Gold from $3.30 to $3.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.12.

Read Our Latest Report on BTG

About B2Gold

(Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.