WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 755 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 70.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 73 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,597,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $634.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.73. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $618.51 and a 52-week high of $1,211.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $682.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $791.84. The firm has a market cap of $69.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.27.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.21 by $0.86. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $11.86 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is 2.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $903.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $565.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $940.00 to $759.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,195.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $762.00 to $834.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $966.88.

Get Our Latest Report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.