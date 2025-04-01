WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 597,000 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the February 28th total of 487,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 209,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 93,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 54,198 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 34,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of WCLD stock opened at $32.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $396.86 million, a P/E ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.24 and a 200-day moving average of $36.44. WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund has a 12-month low of $27.78 and a 12-month high of $41.87.

About WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund

The WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (WCLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BVP Nasdaq Emerging Cloud index. The fund tracks and index of US companies primarily focused on cloud software and services. Stocks are equal weighted in the index. WCLD was launched on Sep 6, 2019 and is managed by WisdomTree.

