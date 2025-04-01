Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.38.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Workiva from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James upgraded Workiva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Workiva from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Workiva from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

NYSE WK opened at $75.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.47 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.48. Workiva has a one year low of $65.47 and a one year high of $116.83.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 10,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $890,266.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,298 shares in the company, valued at $5,236,688.14. The trade was a 14.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.70, for a total transaction of $88,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,250.80. This represents a 2.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,807,333. 3.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Workiva by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,894,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Workiva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Workiva by 839.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 213,831 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,919,000 after purchasing an additional 191,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in Workiva during the third quarter worth $381,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

