Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,700 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the February 28th total of 89,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xtant Medical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 798,033 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,825 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.57% of Xtant Medical worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 69.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Xtant Medical stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $0.47. The company had a trading volume of 5,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,066. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.53. Xtant Medical has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $1.18.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc provides regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons. It offers OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSelect DBM Putty to mold into any shape and compressed into bony voids; OsteoSelect PLUS DBM Putty to deliver handling properties and ensure patient safety through validated terminal sterilization; 3Demin, a family of allografts that maximizes osteoconductivity and the osteoinductive potential of human bone; OsteoFactor, a processed allograft that contains retained growth factors found within the endosteum layer of allograft bone; OsteoVive Plus, a growth factor enriched cellular bone matrix; and nanOss family of products that provide osteoconductive nano-structured hydroxyapatite and an engineered extracellular matrix bioscaffold collagen carrier.

