Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 338,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,587 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of Yum China worth $15,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Yum China by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 23,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Yum China by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Yum China by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Yum China by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 57,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Yum China by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Yum China

In related news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total value of $202,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 52,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,634,474.25. This represents a 7.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff Kuai sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $188,019.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,728,782.42. The trade was a 6.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,152 shares of company stock valued at $2,242,176 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yum China Trading Up 0.5 %

YUMC opened at $52.12 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.35.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Yum China had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 8.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 41.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

