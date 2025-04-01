ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Shares Up 5.6% – What’s Next?

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.23 and last traded at $15.41. 1,863,369 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 5,850,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.59.

ZIM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $16.00 to $13.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.54.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.63 and a 200-day moving average of $20.53. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 1.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $1.19. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 48.63% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a $3.17 dividend. This represents a $12.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 81.13%. This is a boost from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.81. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZIM. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 650.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the third quarter worth $71,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. 21.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

