10,869 Shares in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Purchased by May Hill Capital LLC

May Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Stellantis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Stellantis by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Stellantis in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Stellantis Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of STLA stock opened at $11.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.88 and its 200 day moving average is $13.23. Stellantis has a 12-month low of $10.95 and a 12-month high of $27.72.
Stellantis Profile
Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.
