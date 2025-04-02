1,304 Shares in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Purchased by Tradewinds LLC.

Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,618,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,935,000 after acquiring an additional 332,307 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Zscaler by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 667,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,403,000 after purchasing an additional 267,162 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 868,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,739,000 after purchasing an additional 204,996 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,158,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,072,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler Price Performance

Zscaler stock opened at $201.07 on Wednesday. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.45 and a fifty-two week high of $217.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of -804.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $202.49 and its 200-day moving average is $194.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 3,721 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total transaction of $741,037.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,558,753.30. This trade represents a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 190,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total value of $38,227,431.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,580,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,822,344.90. This represents a 6.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 199,234 shares of company stock valued at $39,970,790. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ZS. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (down from $270.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ZS

Zscaler Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.