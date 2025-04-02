139,538 Shares in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Acquired by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 139,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,223,000. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 338,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,927,000 after buying an additional 91,134 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $417,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,820,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,599,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,512,000 after purchasing an additional 170,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 458.7% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 168,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,903,000 after purchasing an additional 138,270 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $62.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $82.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.91 and a fifty-two week high of $65.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.95.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.1909 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

