14,445 Shares in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Purchased by Diametric Capital LP

Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of CoreCivic by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 57,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 318.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CXW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Noble Financial raised CoreCivic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CoreCivic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

CoreCivic Stock Up 1.4 %

CoreCivic stock opened at $20.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.02. CoreCivic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.74 and a twelve month high of $24.99.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 3.51%. As a group, analysts expect that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

